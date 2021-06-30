Keegan Kincaid Adds Third Win of 2021 at Hometown Crandon Brush Run

Professional off-road racer Keegan Kincaid scored the hat trick in Championship Off-Road’s challenging Pro 2 division on Saturday, taking the checkered flag in the first race of the 28th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run at Crandon International Raceway. The Crandon native would maintain his control over the championship chase with finishes of first and fourth on the weekend.

“I’m pumped to have made it three-for-three to start the 2021 season with another victory at Crandon on Saturday,” said Kincaid. “A home track win is already special no matter what, but to keep doing it against this field is a big challenge, especially with how many talented racers have joined us full-time this year. We definitely still have some unfinished business here for the fall and the World Cup, but our title bid is in great shape, and getting to carry this momentum into ERX gives us a great shot at backing up our win there from last year!”