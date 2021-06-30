Turn 3 Motorsport Goes to Mid-Ohio for Next Round of Racing

Racing News
Wednesday, Jun 30 41
Turn 3 Motorsport Goes to Mid-Ohio for Next Round of Racing

Turn 3 Motorsport will go to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend for the next round of racing in the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. The 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course will host two races for the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and three races for the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, making a considerable amount of points available to series competitors.
 
Turn 3 Motorsport is coming off a weekend of season high results at Road America during the last round and eager to continue that momentum at the Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio. Last year, the team achieved a pole position and second place finish at the midwestern venue with Road to Indy driver Danial Frost, showing they have a strong package going into this event.
 
James Roe // #3 Topcon/Trintech // Indy Pro 2000 Championship

“I’m looking forward to Mid-Ohio this weekend,” said James Roe. “It is one of my favorite tracks here in North America. It is a super technical course that rewards precision. I had a strong run here in both the F3 Americas and F2000 Championships, so the plan is to replicate that and keep our trajectory going in the right direction.”

James Roe in his #3 Topcon/Trintech Indy Pro 2000 car // ?: Elmer Valenca / Topcon

Josh Green // #33 JHG/Mark Green // USF2000 Championship

“We’re prepared and ready to go for Mid-Ohio,” said Josh Green. “I’m super excited for what looks to be a wet weekend at one of the most challenging circuits in the country. We will be working hard to build a car that will work well for us all weekend long and to finally take those first podiums and wins home.”

Josh Green in his #33 JHG Investments/Mark Green USF2000 car

Dylan Christie // #34 DCR // USF2000 Championship

“I’m looking forward to stepping up the pace and hunting for podiums and wins this weekend,” said Dylan Christie. “I have improved my pace with each race weekend, and I know I will keep getting faster. Mid-Ohio looks like a challenging circuit, so I should be able to highlight my speed. I know Turn 3 will have my back.”

Dylan Christie in his #34 DCR USF2000 car

Christian Weir // #32 R+L Carriers/Autobahn Country Club // USF2000 Championship

“I’m very excited to join Turn 3 Motorsport and the USF2000 series this weekend,” said Christian Weir. “The testing I have done has set my goal high for Mid-Ohio, but it’s going to be about gaining experience for me. I hope that I will have lots of battles and be able to experience different situations on the track this weekend. Being able to test alongside with my two teammates Josh Green and Dylan Christie has shown me a lot. I’ve been able to see my pace against other drivers which has pushed me to go faster. I’m excited to go racing this weekend!”

Christian Weir in his #32 R+L Carriers/Autobahn Country Club USF2000 car

“Mid-Ohio is an exciting track,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “It’s challenging for drivers to get everything right and get the car where they want it. It’s a big weekend for Josh and Dylan in USF2000, and it’s going to be important for them to work very hard with their engineers to get the cars where they need and get the best performance out of themselves and their equipment. On the Indy Pro 2000 side, James has a lot of momentum going from these last couple of rounds, and we’re hoping he can carry that into the weekend and get some strong results. We are also very excited to have Christian Weir join our USF2000 team for his first ever Road to Indy race weekend.”
 
This weekend’s Road to Indy event will run in tandem with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for a full few days of racing over the 4th of July holiday. On track activity begins with a promoter test day tomorrow followed by practice, qualifying, and races on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A full weekend schedule is detailed below.
Road to Indy TV
Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the Road to Indy TV app or on www.indypro2000.com / www.usf2000.com.
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Champion’s Comeback: Chaves Returns for Pilot Challenge Race at The Glen Three Checkered Flags for Toyo Tires at Crandon International Raceway »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top