DeFrancesco heads to Andretti happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio

|
Miami-based Italian-Canadian racer Devlin DeFrancesco has his sights set on chasing success this weekend at the Indy Lights venue where Andretti cars and stars have shone brightly in the past – the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
In the past three seasons of Indy Lights competition, Andretti-prepared entries have scored five of the six victories and five of the six available pole positions around the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in 2019, 18 and 17.
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport driver DeFrancesco, in particular, will lean on the experience of driver coach Oliver Askew who scored the pole, set the fastest lap, led the most laps, and won in both races here in 2019 for Andretti Autosport.
DeFrancesco is no stranger to the podium at Mid-Ohio either, scoring a second-place here last season in Indy Pro 2000 en route to taking the series rookie of the year award and finishing runner-up in the championship.
To prepare for this weekend’s action, the Indy Lights schedule will feature three test sessions (two on Thursday, April 1, and another on Friday morning, April 2) before official practice kicks off on Friday.