SHEPPARD IN THE GROOVE: Seven-Time Series Champion Matt Sheppard Seeks Fireworks in Victory Lane at Canandaigua

The Super DIRTcar Series invades Land of Legends Raceway on Thursday, July 1, for an epic celebration of speed, and freedom and one driver will be eager to celebrate it above the rest.

Matt Sheppard didn’t have the start to the 2021 season he’d hoped for, but after winning the Series event at Lebanon Valley Speedway he’ll look to keep that momentum rolling at the $7,500-to-win Liberty 100.

“Our recent turnaround has been because of a little bit of everything,” said Sheppard, of Waterloo, NY. “We are getting back to our home tracks, getting more comfortable with the setup on the car, luck, and just a little bit of everything.”

The seven-time Super DIRTcar champion’s stats at Land of Legends show just how comfortable he is at the Canandaigua, NY track in his blue #9S. He has five Super DIRTcar Series wins at Land of Legends – including the last two Super DIRTcar events in 2019 and 2020. He’s also collected three wins in four starts in the 2021 Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship action at the track.

“Our ultimate goal is to carry the momentum and win at Canandaigua,” Sheppard noted. “It’s been a very good track to me throughout the years. We’ve had a lot of success there and won a lot of races.”

Series events have been especially competitive this year, with an abundance of talent joining the tour, and it took a handful of races for champions like Sheppard and Mat Williamson to get their feet under them to find their way back in Victory Lane. Even with the top drivers showing their stuff, Sheppard isn’t comfortable.

“Hopefully we bring the right stuff next Thursday,” Sheppard said. “These cars are so finicky nowadays it seems like any one of 15 guys can hit it one night and drive away.”

Find out if Sheppard, Billy Decker, Larry Wight, and the rest of the Super DIRTcar Series stars can take the fight to Land of Legends Raceway regulars like Justin Haers, Alan Johnson and more on Thursday, July 1.

If you can’t make it to the track, be sure to watch live on DIRTVision.com. Plus follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for news, photos, videos, and more.

Super DIRTcar Series PR