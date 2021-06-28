Dominic Chisholm Signs With McCallister Precision Marketing

Officials from McCallister Precision Marketing have announced 14-year-old Dominic Chisholm as the organization’s latest signee.

Chisholm will work with Tonya McCallister and her staff at McCallister Precision Marketing as he chases his dream of a career in motorsports.

“We’re extremely thrilled to welcome another young, talented racer to the family here at MPM Marketing,” said McCallister Precision Marketing’s Tonya McCallister. “Dominic has a lot of raw potential and I’m looking forward to working with him and his family as he navigates the motorsports world.”

Chisholm was born in New Hampshire and began racing when he was five years old with the New Hampshire Karting Association on the road course behind New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

Within a few years Chisholm and his family moved to North Carolina to enjoy the warmer climate and be closer to the racing scene in Charlotte, N.C.

At the age of 10 his family purchased a Mini Cup car and with power from Kinetic Competition Racing Engines under the hood, Chisholm raced to multiple victories, including a victory in his first visit to Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, N.C.

His family recently purchased a Legend car and Chisholm plans to embark upon a busy season of racing as he continues to hone his racing skills on and off the race track.

“I’m really excited to work with Miss McCallister. I know I have a lot to learn and I believe I’ll learn a bunch working with her,” said Chisholm.

Chisholm’s father, Brian Chisholm, shared his enthusiasm following the news of his son signing with McCallister Precision Marketing.

“Tonya seems to know everyone in racing and that’s important to have those contacts when you don’t really come from a racing family,” said Brian Chisholm. “She serves as that liaison between the family and the teams and has already facilitated our deal with a Legend team.”

Details on Chisholm’s Legend car plans will be announced soon.

MPM PR