In a world filled with bumps in the road, oftentimes it's important to know that you aren't the only one along for the ride!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Ellen Weisberg, Author of 'Angel Rock Leap'

What was your first car? Dodge Colt

What do you drive now? Subaru Legacy

What is your dream car that you wish to own? Subaru Legacy (I'm a creature of habit)

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Not really

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Haunted New England

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology?Impressive