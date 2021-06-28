Revved up with Waldorf - Ellen Weisberg, Author of 'Angel Rock Leap' Featured

Racing News
Monday, Jun 28 22
Revved up with Waldorf - Ellen Weisberg, Author of &#039;Angel Rock Leap&#039;

In a world filled with bumps in the road, oftentimes it's important to know that you aren't the only one along for the ride!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!    

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Ellen Weisberg, Author of 'Angel Rock Leap'

 

What was your first car? Dodge Colt
What do you drive now? Subaru Legacy
What is your dream car that you wish to own? Subaru Legacy (I'm a creature of habit)
Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Not really
If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Haunted New England
What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology?Impressive
 
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
Be sure to follow Ellen Weisberg on social media:

Web: www.weisberg-yoffe.org

Instagram:
face_paint_wy_
weisberg_yoffe

Facebook:

International non-profit Facepaint, raising social and cancer awareness
https://www.facebook.com/facepaintkenellen/

Weisberg-Yoffe Books and Film: Supporting Social Awareness
https://www.facebook.com/AngelRockLeap/

Ellen Weisberg (@SiggieUlfDots) | Twitter

Weisberg-Yoffe books (@Voice11280648) | Twitter

Ellen Weisberg YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rCr0oplbDL4Ik-uhGxdjg
