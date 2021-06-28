Patience is Rewarded in Garcia and Taylor’s Corvette Win at The Glen

Antonio Garcia had to be patient – and super-fast – to navigate his Corvette through a major traffic jam and nab the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Le Mans (GTLM) class victory Sunday in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.

“It was a flat-out fight,” Garcia said. “All the classes got together with two laps to go. Fortunately, there were no crashes, no yellows and (I) managed to stay ahead and bring Corvette another victory here. It’s been a long time since the last one.”

Garcia, who raced the bright yellow No. 3 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R from the GTLM pole, nipped a hard-charging John Edwards in the No. 24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE by 0.845 seconds. It was Corvette’s first win at Watkins Glen International since 2014 and the 116th IMSA triumph for the storied racing marque.

The victory by Garcia and teammate Jordan Taylor pushed them to an unofficial 81-point lead in the GTLM driver standings over Edwards and No. 24 teammates Jesse Krohn and Augusto Farfus. Garcia drove the opening stint in Sunday’s hot and steamy conditions. Taylor was in the car for two and a half hours in the middle of the race, before Garcia closed it out for their second win of the season.

The victory gave Taylor the career grand slam of IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races, with previous victories in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts and Motul Petit Le Mans.

“This one has been high on my list,” Taylor said. “Every year it seems like something goes wrong.”

A late yellow flag deep into the sixth hour of competition helped create that logjam on the 3.4-mile, 11-turn road course.

This race featured all five WeatherTech Championship classes of cars of varying speeds. And to make things more tense, there was a heated battle between a pair of DPi machines for the overall win.

“There were people trying to get by me in dangerous places,” Garcia said. “I had a few times we were three-wide and I was just praying nobody would hit me. I had to stay calm, but be aggressive, because the No. 24 car was right there behind me.”

The No. 25 BMW, wheeled by Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng and Bruno Spengler, rounded out the GTLM podium.