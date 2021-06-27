Prickett Scores Western Midget Racing Thriller at Ventura

David Prickett of Fresno won a duel through lapped traffic with Brentwood’s Blake Bower to take Saturday’s Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction feature at Ventura Raceway. 18 WMR entries hit the one-fifth mile dirt track along the Pacific Ocean.

Bower, Oxnard’s Ricky Lewis, and Prickett split the three heat races, with Lakeside’s Darren Brent earning the pole starting position alongside Prickett. Prickett crossed over to the inside of Brent into turn one, emerging with the lead with Lewis and Bower in pursuit. Bower closed in on Prickett and looked inside, with the battle turning into a three-wide affair briefly in turn one.

Bower grabbed the lead before Prickett nabbed it back in lapped traffic. Lewis and Bower mounted challenges on the outside in lapped traffic for the lead in turn three.

Lewis looked inside Prickett in turn three and bounced off the side of him into a cone in the infield. Lewis continued with the cone lodged underneath him before using the berm in turn one to remove it, which required a caution for the debris. On the restart Megan Moorhead of Santa Paula and Brent both flipped in turn two with Joel Rayborne of West Covina stopped as well.

Prickett and Bower drove ahead on the restart while Lewis surrendered third for a moment to Arizona’s Cory Brown and Hawaiian Kala Keliinoi. Prickett took command in the closing stages for a 1.077 second victory over Bower, Lewis, and Brown. Trent Morley of Woodland Hills finished fifth in his series debut.

Western Midget Racing takes a few weeks off before returning on Friday July 16 at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. during the 11th Howard Kaeding Classic.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, King Racing Products, and BR Motorsports.

June 26, 2021 – Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 7 Ricky Lewis; HEAT 3 (8 laps) – 1. 22q David Prickett

FEATURE (20 laps) - 1. 22q David Prickett; 2. 9 Blake Bower; 3. 7 Ricky Lewis; 4. 29 Cory Brown; 5. 12H Trent Morley; 6. 8K Kala Keliinoi; 7. 20 Kyle Hawse; 8. 6 Brent Curran; 9. 5 Joey Bishop; 10. K5 Kyle Klein; 11. 55 Tyler Rodriguez; 12. 74 Greg Jewett; 13. 26 Tim Foy; 14. 0FG Joel Rayborne; 15. 99 Darren Brent; 16. 17 Megan Moorhead; 17. 11 Randi Pankratz; 18. 8 Wally Pankratz

NEXT RACE: July 16 Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.)

WMR PR