Bower Earns Third Western Midget Racing Win of the Season at Ocean

Brentwood’s Blake Bower won his third Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction feature of the year on Friday night, taking the 20-lap feature at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. Bower’s win opens up a doubleheader weekend for the stock production powered Midget championship, with racing Saturday at Ventura Raceway on tap as well.

Bower and 2021 points leader David Prickett of Fresno split the eight-lap heat races over the 11-car field on hand at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds oval.

Bower and Prickett lined up on the third row for the 20-lap main event. Contact between Prickett and Cameron Beard during the opening lap scramble into turn one ended Prickett’s night early and required a caution flag. When racing resumed, Hawaiian Kala Keliinoi took the lead from Atascadero’s Randi Pankratz. Bower drove into the lead on lap two.

Citrus Heights’ D.J. Freitas made his debut in the No.7 Spike Chassis and drove from eight starting position into second place using the outside line. Freitas went to challenge Bower on a few attempts but Bower drove ahead for the win. Keliinoi won a race-long battle with Pankratz for third with Megan Moorhead of Santa Paula finishing closely behind in fifth.

Western Midget Racing will race at Ventura Raceway along with USAC West Coast 360s and USAC Western Midgets on Saturday night. The open wheel extravaganza can be viewed live on FloRacing.

June 25, 2021 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 22q David Prickett HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower

FEATURE (20 laps) - 1. 9-Blake Bower[5]; 2. 7-DJ Freitas[8]; 3. 8K-Kala Keliinoi[2]; 4. 11-Randi Pankratz[1]; 5. 17-Megan Moorehead[7]; 6. 99-Darren Brent[4]; 7. 0FG-Tyler Slay[10]; 8. 55-Tyler Rodriguez[9]; 9. 6-Kevin Woody Jr[11]; 10. 24-Cameron Beard[3]; 11. 22Q-David Prickett[6]

NEXT RACE: June 26 Ventura Raceway (Ventura, Calif.)

