Slinger Nationals Await for Idaho’s Zach Telford, Tune-up Race This Sunday

16-year-old Zach Telford of Middleton, Idaho returns to Slinger Speedway this Sunday in preparation for the 42nd SupplyZone Slinger Nationals on Tuesday July 5. Telford competes at the world’s fastest quarter-mile in Slinger, Wisc. in a #17 Pathfinder Chassis Super Late Model.

Telford debuted at the speedway on June 13 but suffered overheating after debris punctured the radiator on his black and yellow Toyota. The eight-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series race winner in his home state of Idaho has been competing across the country in 2021, including starts in the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour for Garcia Racing with an eye on a rookie of the year campaign in 2022.

Telford will run Sunday’s tuneup race for the Super Late Models before Slinger Nationals action on Monday July 4 and Tuesday July 5. Past champions include Rich Bickle, Bubba Pollard, and Tj Majeski, a prestigious list that Telford wishes to add his name to.

Sunday’s action airs live on SlingerSpeedway.TV The 42nd SupplyZone Slinger Nationals airs live on July 5th at 6:30pm Central Time.

Zach Telford Racing thanks: Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear for their support.

Race fans can follow Zach Telford at www.ZachTelford.com He can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Zack Telford PR