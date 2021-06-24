Brody Roa Picks up Another Podium Finish at Perris Auto Speedway

Brody Roa’s impressive season rolled on at Perris Auto Speedway last Saturday night when he placed third in the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series main event. That hard earned finish saw him move up to second in the 2021 season standings.

Twenty cars were on hand for the race at the longtime series home track. Another great crowd greeted the drivers on a day when the temperature topped out at more than 100 degrees for the 6th day in a row. The action on the track was just as hot as the temperature starting in qualifying where Roa’s lap of 16.705 was good for third quickest on the night. That placed him in the sixth starting spot (outside of the back row) for his 10-lap heat race. By the time he came off turn two on the opening circuit he was up to third. Less than a lap later he pushed the #91R up to second. He continued his forward progress, chased down the leader and took over the top spot on lap seven. From there he breezed to nearly a half straight lead for his second heat race win of the year.

The 30-lap main saw “The Pride of Garden Grove” start fourth. He ran consistently in the race never running out of the top four and he found himself in the third spot when the checkered flag waved over the field. It was his eighth top three finish in 12-sprint car starts in the 2021 season.

“We tried something new there in the feature and it kind of made things tight and a little loose at the same time,” the veteran racer told the crowd while collecting the third-place trophy. “It was kind of funky getting around the cushion and they were able to drive away from us coming off the corner. I want to thank my guys. We thrashed tuning some engine gremlins out of it tonight. It is only our seventh race in this chassis and it is totally different than what we are used to. We are learning what it likes and the adjustments we have to do to it. We are happy. We will go home, wash her up and try again in a couple of weeks.”

The third-place result saw him climb up another rung on the championship point standings ladder. Two races ago he was in fourth. He came into Saturday’s race in third and left the track in second-place. He will only be 53-points behind the leader when he heads to the next USAC/CRA race at the Santa Maria Raceway on July 3rd.

While his next outing in the BR Performance #91R is not until July 3rd, Roa will be back in action this Saturday night in the May Motorsports #8M in the USAC West Coast Series race at the Ventura Raceway. In his first four starts in that car in 2021, he has two wins, one second place finish and one third.

For fans who would like to see Roa in action Saturday on the track known as “The Best Little Dirt Track In America,” spectator gates will open at 3:00 p.m. and the first race will be at 5:30. The track is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE.

Have you checked out Brody Roa Performance’s new online store? It is packed with great items including t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, beanies, baby onesies, plush blankets, jigsaw puzzles, stickers, notebooks, tote bags, wine tumblers, mugs, bandana pet collars and more. To see the full line, please visit the following website https://www.brodyroa.com/shop/.

To hear Brody’s interview on the Racer Radio Show after winning the Salute to Indy in May, please click on the following link http://bit.ly/3fmJ7xmRoa91R

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release. You can also contact him if you would like to put him in your car in a USAC National Series race when his west coast schedule permits.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

BPR PR