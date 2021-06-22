ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Pocono Raceway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion

Moffitt enters his eighth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Friday evening at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

The 20-year-old driver turned in a third-place effort at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington three weeks ago. The finish matched his career-best in ARCA after he also finished third at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.

With three top-five and six top-10 finishes, Moffitt sits third in the series standings, 45 points behind point leader Corey Heim. He has not finished outside the top seven since the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Friday's General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 will be Moffitt's fourth career start at the 2.5-mile "Tricky Triangle." In three previous attempts, he has a best finish of 11th in 2019.

Click here for Moffitt's career statistics.

Moffitt on Pocono: "My luck at Pocono so far hasn't been great, but we have had a solid season to date and a lot of speed so I feel better than ever heading into Friday. We'll get to turn some laps in the ARCA sanctioned test on Thursday and get the car dialed in for the rest of the weekend. I'm looking forward to getting back on track and contending for a win."

DGR PR