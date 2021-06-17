Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Adds Country Artist and Racing Enthusiast Tim Dugger to Saturday Night’s Lineup

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is excited to announce the addition of Curb Records artist and racing enthusiast Tim Dugger to its three-day stacked performance lineup. The “Signs of a Good Time” singer is set to bring his country rock-fueled vocals and authentic lyrics to the main stage at 5pm on Saturday night (8/7). The singer-songwriter made the announcement earlier today on social media, promising his fans, "it's going to be the party of the summer and you ain't gonna want to miss it."



"This event is something that I am excited to be a part of as an owner," shares Dale Earnhardt Jr., "so to add a friend like Tim Dugger can only make it better. Tim is a great entertainer and will add to the party. I’m really looking forward to watching him play in his hometown of Nashville this August."



Previously announced artists for the weekend include Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Tyler Farr, Vince Neil, Danielle Bradbery, Justin Moore, Callista Clark, Riley Green and Jamey Johnson. More exciting announcements about additions to the lineup will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, a three-day international festival of speed and sound August 6-8 offers something for everyone. It will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.



In addition to a weekend of racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.



For more information on the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix visit, musiccitygp.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @musiccitygp. Ticket packages are on sale now. Fans can purchase Big Machine Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packages, starting at ticketmaster.com $119, and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.

