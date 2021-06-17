In Form Brody Roa Tries for Two in a Row at Perris – New Merchandise Store Is Open

Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa will attempt to make it two straight wins in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series this Saturday night, June 19th, at Perris Auto Speedway. This weekend’s race follows three straight top three finishes for the veteran driver including a second-place result last Saturday night in the Kings of Thunder Bandit Sprint Car Series at the Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford.

Brody Roa enjoying a swig of chocolate milk after winning the Salute to Indy in May. Doug Allen Photo.

Roa’s early season prowess includes seven top three finishes in 11 sprint car starts this year. The seven podium performances are comprised of three wins, two second place and two third place finishes. The wins have come in a 360 Open show at Bakersfield’s Kern County Raceway, a USAC West Coast race at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare and the Salute to Indy USAC/CRA event at Perris on May 22nd. In addition to the top three accomplishments, he also has one seventh place result. Thus, he has only placed out of the top 10 three times.

Last Saturday night, “The Pride of Garden Grove” was back in the May Motorsports #8M for the first time in two months at the King of Thunder Bandits Sprint Car race at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, California. The wily 30-year-old was third fast qualifier in the 18-car field, won his heat race and the dash and finished second in the feature.

The Hanford second-place finish came hot on the heels of the big win in the Salute to Indy at Perris. At that race, Roa seemed destined to finish mid-pack after he got tagged and slid to a stop on lap eight of the main. That forced him to restart at the back. From there, he steered through the field, avoided a massive seven car pileup on lap 23, survived a tangle on a restart and went on to capture his initial USAC/CRA winner’s trophy of 2021.

Heading into Saturday’s race at Perris, Roa has climbed up to third place in the USAC/CRA Series championship standings. He is only 19-points out of second and 56-points off the top spot.

For fans who would like to see Roa compete in Saturday's race in Perris, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and the first race will take the green flag at 7:00. Tickets are available at the gate on Saturday or online 24-hours a day at www.tix.com. The track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The office phone number is 951 940-0134 and the website is www.perrisautospeedway.com.

