Wednesday, Jun 16 58
T3M Journeys to Road America as Defending Race Winners

 Defending race winners Turn 3 Motorsport will journey to Road America this weekend for Rounds 9 and 10 of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship. Running in conjunction with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the 4.014-mile road course is one of the schedule’s most anticipated events for competitors and fans alike.
 
Turn 3 Motorsport has a noteworthy record at the track; at the Indy Pro 2000 season opener at Road America last year, the then rookie team qualified on pole with driver Danial Frost before a technical oversight saw them starting the race at the back of the field. Frost then spent every lap of the race fighting to get back to the front, ultimately winning in an outstanding fashion at the finish line.
 
Now at the halfway point of the season and racing on a course where they have a strong, competitive package, the team is ready to challenge for top results at this weekend’s doubleheader.
 
James Roe // #3 Topcon/Trintech // Indy Pro 2000 Championship
 
“I’m looking forward to getting back on a road course this weekend,” said James Roe. “We’ll be looking to keep our momentum going and carry our speed from the oval at Lucas Oil Raceway over to this event. Road America is one my favorite tracks, and it’s where I got my first win in the F3 Americas Championship (now FR Americas Championship). We’re at the halfway point in the season now and looking to go on a strong run from here on out.”

Josh Green prepares to pilot his #33 JHG/Mark Green USF2000 car

Josh Green // #33 JHG/Mark Green // USF2000 Championship
 
“I’m ecstatic to get started at Road America this weekend for the 9th and 10th rounds of the USF2000 Championship,” said Josh Green. “I know we’ll have a great car, and I’m coming into the weekend with new knowledge and more tools in the tool box to continue fighting for the top spots. I keep learning more and more come every day in the car, and I will continue to improve at every event through the end of the season. Turn 3 Motorsport and I have our heads down and will fight until the finish. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at the track!”

Dylan Christie in his #34 DCR USF2000 car

Dylan Christie // #34 DCR // USF2000 Championship“I’ve spent the first half of the season learning and making my way into the top 10, but with the second half of the season commencing, I would like to see the results start to come in,” said Dylan Christie. “Road America has a lot of great passing zones and braking zones, so I am confident in my ability to get my way to the front this weekend. I’m looking forward to getting on track and seeing what we can do.”
 
“We are really looking forward to this weekend at Road America,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “This is one of the best events on the calendar. We have had a lot of success here, both as a driver and a team owner, so hopefully we can carry that into this weekend and have a strong race event with all three of our drivers.”
 
The Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Road America Powered by Elite Engines begins with a promoter test day tomorrow. Official practice and qualifying sessions will begin on Friday followed by races on Saturday and Sunday. A full weekend schedule is below.
Road to Indy TV
Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the Road to Indy TV app or on www.indypro2000.com / www.usf2000.com.
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
 
