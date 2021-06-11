SOBOTKA SEEKS SUPER START: DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series stars ready to storm Weedsport Speedway

Scores of DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series drivers are set to test themselves at one of the most storied and cutting edge race tracks in the Northeast: Weedsport Speedway. Over the last seven years the Sportsman Classic 75 at the Weedsport, NY track has cemented itself as a must-win, must-race, and must-see DIRTcar Sportsman event of the year.

Zach Sobotka took his Stirling Lubricants, Champion Oil DIRTcar Sportsman Modified to third in the Central Region standings last year. His run of success has continued in 2021 with three wins, nine top-fives and 13 top-10s in 16 DIRTcar sanctioned races. The #38 is second in Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points on the back of a stellar start.

“We’ve had a pretty good start to the season so far running Land of Legends Raceway and Brewerton Speedway mainly,” Sobotka said. “I got a win at Outlaw Speedway before everything opened up too. We’ve been finishing in the top-five at Brewerton.”

Sobotka has built a reputation for his smooth driving, overall pace, and racecraft. These are important attributes for any race car driver and especially one who may move on into the Super DIRTcar Series one day. Following the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series is an excellent way to cut your teeth running a tour.

“The plan is to run the whole Series races but that can always change if the first few races don’t go well,” Sobotka noted.

The Sportsman Classic 75 is the first race for the Central Region in 2021. Last year, the Central Region was the only one to complete their schedule due to COVID-19 restrictions. Weedsport is a perfect venue to launch the Series once again.

“I look forward to going to Weedsport every time we go there,” Sobotka said. “It’s a nice track and a great facility. It’s normally pretty racy. It’s actually kind of shaped like Brewerton so it’s nice to have my setup work. When we were there a couple of weeks ago it was a little slicker than it normally is. It could go tackier this time. It’s all a part of it.”

Not only is DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series racing for $2,500-to-win, but their big brothers, the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, are also racing for $2,500 in a 35-lap shootout. DIRTcar 358 Modifieds are welcome to join the Big Blocks as well.

DIRTcar 358 Modifieds are welcome to join the Big Blocks as well.

DIRTcar Series PR