Kevin Thomas Jr. Earns Runner-up Honors At Circle City Raceway

Kevin Thomas Jr. placed second as the top finishing Toyota in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week event at Circle Raceway, Wednesday.

Starting from the pole, Thomas would slide into the second position behind Corey Day on lap one, with Kaylee Bryson running third early.

Day and Thomas would run one-two for the first nine laps of the event before a hard-charging Brenham Crouch would storm from 12th to third by lap nine and then would overtake Thomas for second on lap 10. He wasn’t the only driver on the move, though, as Thomas’ Petry Motorsports teammate Emerson Axsom went from tenth to fourth.

The 16-year-old Axsom would use a lap 13 caution to his advantage as he jumped up to second on the restart and quickly began to reel in Day. On lap 14, he would slide Day for the lead, only to see Day come back underneath him. The two would trade the lead through the middle third of the event, but Day would maintain the top spot coming back to the stand each lap.

Thomas would move past his teammate into second on lap 20, but couldn’t run down Day, who took the win with Thomas finishing second. He was joined in the top 10 by fellow Toyota drivers Axsom in fourth, Crouch in fifth, Logan Seavey was seventh and Daison Pursley come home in ninth.

Indiana Midget Week heads to Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind., on Thursday night for round six of eight before closing out the week’s activities with races at Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday and Kokomo Speedway on Saturday. Chris Windom will take the Indiana Midget Week point lead into Thursday night’s action.

Toyota Driver Quotes:

Kevin Thomas Jr., Petry Motorsports: “We had a good car tonight. I just screwed around on the bottom too long. Just one of those things, started first and finished second. We’ll just try to get a win these next three nights.”

TRD PR