DGR ARCA Menards Series East Race Advance: Southern National Motorsports Park

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion Joey Iest will compete in his fifth ARCA Menards Series East race of the 2021 season on Saturday evening at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, North Carolina.

This will be the 18-year-old's first appearance at the .4-mile oval. His three top-five finishes this season have all come at tracks shorter than one mile in length.

Through four races, the California native has three top-five and four top-10 finishes and sits fourth in the series standings, 28 points out of first place.

Iest competed in the ARCA Menards Series West event at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway last weekend with Naake-Klauer Motorsports. After qualifying fifth for the 50-lap event, he had mechanical trouble six laps in that ended his race prematurely.

