Dream Way to End Lamborghini Super Trofeo VIR Weekend

Dream Racing Motorsport completed a dream weekend at VIRginia International Raceway in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America.

Not only did Richard Antinucci collect maximum points by winning both Pro class pole positions and races, but 17-year-old rookie teammate Luke Berkeley drove to the Am class victory in Sunday afternoon’s finale. Dario Capitanio nearly gave the team a trifecta of wins Sunday afternoon, finishing less by than a second behind the ProAm winner.

Antinucci, in the No. 27 Dream Racing Motorsport, Lamborghini Las Vegas Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, pulled a consistent lead early in Sunday afternoon’s 50-minute race, then backed off near the end to save his equipment. He won by 5.915 seconds over Sergio Jimenez (No. 44 Ansa Motorsports, Lamborghini Broward Huracán), but only after the No. 16 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Huracán of Stevan McAleer had closed within 1.5 seconds of Antinucci before pulling off with a mechanical issue in the closing minutes.

“I’m very satisfied. We optimized everything in qualifying and the races,” said Antinucci, the two-time Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Pro champion who’s won three of the four races this season. “A little bit of luck, I was managing things at the end. We had an issue with the car near the end, so I had to manage it. But we did it.

“I’m really grateful for the ‘Dream team,’” he added. “The No. 27 Dream car has been a rocket all year, which is just two rounds, but three out of four (wins); I can’t ask for more.”

Scoring the max 32 points (15 for each win and one for each pole) allowed Antinucci to unofficially open a 15-point lead over McAleer in the Pro standings after two rounds and four races of the six-round, 12-race season.