Windom Leads Toyota At Tri-State In Indiana Midget Week

Chris Windom finished second to lead Toyota on night four of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Indiana Midget Week at Tri-State Speedway, Sunday. The second-place showing marks the third podium finish of the week for Windom, the defending series champion.

In the early going, Daison Pursley led the Toyota charge, passing Kyle Cummins for the lead on lap two, only to see Cummins fight back and reclaim the top spot on the following lap. Cummins would never relinquish his lead on the way to the victory.

Pursley maintained the second spot through lap eight before Windom overtook him on lap nine. After claiming the second position, Windom would stay right on Cummins tail for much of the race. The CB Industries driver made a big run on lap 20, going side by side with Cummins and sliding him for the lead, only to see a red flag come out and set the field back to the previous lap’s standings. From there on out, Cummins would take away Windom’s preferred line, going on to win by .570 seconds.

Thomas Meseraull, Thursday’s winner, would finish third to give Toyota two of the three podium finishers. Behind him was Pursley in fourth, followed by Kevin Thomas Jr., in fifth, Jason McDougal in sixth, Cannon McIntosh placed seventh, Justin Grant was eighth and Buddy Kofoid’s tenth-place showing gave Toyota eight of the top ten.

Tonight’s race marked the midway point of Indiana Midget Week. USAC will take the next two nights off before resuming action Wednesday night at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis for round five of eight.

Toyota Driver Quotes:

Chris Windom, CB Industries: “I’m sick of running second. Congrats to those guys. I feel we had the best car for most of that race and the red came out at the perfectly wrong time. I had just slid by him and showed him where I was at, then after that he took my line away there. I tried to drive around the outside of him at the end and almost second. Hats off to these CB Industries guys. They’ve done a great job all week. We’ll just keep plugging away and go after the Midget Week title.”

TRD PR