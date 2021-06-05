ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Dirteeze Ford Fusion Start: 9th Finish: 3rd Moffitt started the Dawn 150 from the ninth position after the starting grid was determined by practice speeds. He quickly moved the Dirteeze Fusion into sixth position and held steady there until caution flag waved on lap 19.

The caution period lead into the scheduled lap 21 competition break for pit stops. Derek Smith called the No. 46 down pit road for fresh tires, fuel and adjustments to help with the balance and drive off the corner.

Green flag waved briefly with 20 laps remaining allowing Moffitt to take fifth position before the caution flag waved again for oil on the race track. The race resumed with 17 laps to go and the Ford driver began to fight his way forward and advanced as high as second on lap 27.

He was passed for second with 13 laps remaining, but was able to run clean and consistent laps for the remainder of the race and capture a podium finish in his Mid-Ohio debut.

The third-place result matches Moffitt's career-best finish from Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway earlier this season. He has three top-five and six straight top-10 finishes so far in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series campaign.