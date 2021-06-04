Better Half Dash Returns as iRacing Event This June on FS1

Motor Racing Outreach announced today the return of its Better Half Dash, this year as a virtual event in collaboration with iRacing. The Better Half iRacing Dash features the women of NASCAR, highlighting their contributions to the sport and allowing them to raise money for charity.

Participants will compete in a virtual Legends Car race at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway on the iRacing platform. FOX Sports provides exclusive coverage of The Better Half iRacing Dash, which will air during a special edition of NASCAR Race Hub Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

Confirmed Better Half iRacing Dash drivers include

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Co-Owner and Vice President of JR Motorsports, wife of LW Miller III

Kristin Labonte, President of Breaking Limits and wife of 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and FOX NASCAR analyst Bobby Labonte

Morgan Bell, wife of Christopher Bell

Marissa Briscoe, wife of Chase Briscoe

Megan Smith, wife of FOX NASCAR reporter Regan Smith

Jenna Petty, girlfriend of Harrison Burton

Tammy Rice, wife of Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice

Julia Piquet, girlfriend of Daniel Suarez

Jennifer Self, wife of Austin Wayne Self, winner of 2017 Better Half Dash

Karissa Flores, wife of Ryan Flores, front tire changer of the No. 2 for Team Penske

Alexa De Leon, girlfriend of Tyler Reddick

Kennedy Gaulding, girlfriend of Taylor Gray

McCall Gaudling, girlfriend of Zane Smith

Jennifer Self is the reigning Better Half Dash champion, winning the last event held in the series on October 6, 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Tammy Rice also participated in the 2017 Better Half Dash, finishing second. Bios of each driver, as well as links to donate and support the charities each are racing for are available at MotorRacingOutreach.com.

Each driver will get an assist from their significant other, who will serve as crew chief for their respective “better half.” Participants are racing to raise money for Motor Racing Outreach as well the non-profit organization of their choice. Drivers will raise money for their charities through donations across social media leading up to the race.

The two drivers who raise the most money for their charity in advance of the race will receive an advantage in qualifying. The driver who finds victory lane at the Better Half iRacing Dash will capture the winner-take-all $10,000 purse for their charity.

“We’re are grateful to partner with iRacing, NASCAR, US Legend Cars and FOX Sports to revive the Better Half Dash,” said Billy Mauldin, president and senior chaplain, Motor Racing Outreach. “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the amazing women in our sport while raising money for many worthy non-profit organizations.”

“US Legend Cars International has a long history supporting MRO and we’re thrilled to continue that relationship by sponsoring the Better Half iRacing Dash,” said Jessica Fickenscher, chief experience officer, Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “It’s fulfilling to be part of an event that celebrates the women in our sport while raising awareness and funds for MRO and other great charities.”

“We are proud to provide the virtual online racing platform for the women of NASCAR to showcase their sim racing skills in the Better Half iRacing Dash,” Otto Szebeni, director of sales and marketing, iRacing. “Collaborating with many great partners for a great cause makes this a fun and worthwhile project for everyone at iRacing”

Motor Racing Outreach hosted the Better Half Dash, a bandolero race featuring the women at NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway from 2011-2017. Since its inception, the Better Half Dash has raised over $350,000 benefitting Motor Racing Outreach and more than 50 additional non-profits.

Additional information about Motor Racing Outreach and the Better Half iRacing Dash can be found at MotorRacingOutreach.com.

MRO PR