Kris Wright joins Rette Jones Racing for limited ARCA Menards Series schedule

Officials from Rette Jones Racing (RJR) announced today that Sports Car standout Kris Wright will drive the team’s No. 30 Ford Fusion for three ARCA Menards Series this season starting this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



America's Auto Auction which offers a full spectrum of Dealers Services necessary to successfully complete the remarketing needs for both buyers and sellers will serve as the primary marketing partner for Wright’s seventh career ARCA race.



In addition to Friday’s Dawn 150, Wright will also compete at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway on June 25 and at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International Road Course on Aug. 6, 2021.



Wright is utilizing this weekend’s ARCA race at Mid-Ohio for extra track time as he prepares to make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season in Saturday’s BL Transport 170 for Sam Hunt Racing.



“I am excited to return to the ARCA Menards Series this weekend with Rette Jones Racing,” said Wright. “These additional races on my 2021 schedule will undoubtedly help as I work to get more experience in these heavier vehicles and the NASCAR footprint.



“I became familiar with Rette Jones Racing when I competed in ARCA last year and to see what that team has done since then – especially getting back to Victory Lane in February – gives me great confidence that I can do the same thing on Friday evening.”



Wright, 26, has already been dubbed a pre-race favorite for the seventh ARCA race of the season considering his road course racing accomplishments outside of NASCAR and his prior experience at the 2.258-mile, 13 turn road course.



Wright began his transition to stock cars last season following a successful stint in Sports Cars, including a second-place finish in the LMP2 class in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona.



The Wexford, Pa. native also claimed the IMSA Prototype Challenge championship (LMP3) in 2019 after scoring the IMSA Prototype Challenge Rookie of the Year honors in 2017.



Last June, Wright also competed in two ARCA Menards Series West races on the road course of Utah Motorsports Campus where he finished second and third, respectively.



“It always helps to go to a track where you have experience,” added Wright. “Even though I don’t have laps around Mid-Ohio in an ARCA or Xfinity car – I believe my previous race experience in Sports Cars at Mid-Ohio will pay dividends and put me in a position to contend for the win in both series.



“I have three opportunities with Rette Jones Racing and I certainly want to make the most of the opportunity for the team, myself and especially our marketing partners.”



“Rette Jones Racing is excited to have a road racing driver of Kris Wright’s caliber on our side not only for this weekend at Mid-Ohio, but at Pocono and Watkins Glen too,” offered Rette Jones Racing co-owner Mark Rette.



“His experience and general input and dialogue for road racing will prove to be instrumental for our team as we look for ways to enhance all areas of our team. Certainly, Kris can assist with our road course program in a monumental way. I’m looking forward to Friday.”



In his previous six ARCA Menards Series races, Wright has three career top-10 finishes, including a career-high seventh twice at Lebanon I-44 Speedway and his most recent ARCA race at Kansas Speedway in October 2020.



In addition to America's Auto Auction, Ford Performance, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement and JRi Shocks join the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as partners this weekend.



RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.



The Dawn 150 (42 laps | 94.84 miles) is the seventh of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. A combined practice and qualifying session begins on Fri., Jun. 4, with a forty-five-minute practice session from 2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (MRN | Radio) and SiriusXM channel 391 or SiriusXM online channel 981. All times are local (ET).



