Indy 500 winning driver Castroneves, owners Shank and Meyer Join SiriusXM's Brick by Brick Tonight

Fresh off their thrilling victory in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, driver Helio Castroneves and Meyer Shank Racing owners Jim Meyer and Michael Shank will join SiriusXM hosts Tony Kanaan and Jack Arute on tonight’s episode of the weekly INDYCAR show Brick by Brick.

Brick by Brick airs every Wednesday (7:00-8:00 pm ET) on the NBC Sports Audio channel

Annually the biggest event on the INDYCAR calendar, Sunday’s race made history once again, setting a record as the fastest Indianapolis 500 ever. It was the fourth Indianapolis 500 victory for the popular Castroneves, tying him with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears for the most Indy 500 wins ever, and it was the first NTT INDYCAR® SERIES win for Meyer Shank Racing. After starting the race from eighth on the grid, Castroneves and the No. 06 team raced in the top seven through the majority of the race. Castroneves fought for the lead with Alex Palou through a frantic final 20 lap segment, moving to the front for the final time on lap 198, and finally taking the checkered flag in front of 135,000 fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and millions more watching and listening around the country.

SiriusXM was the co-title sponsor on both Meyer Shank Racing entries on Sunday - the No. 06 driven by Castroneves as well as the No. 60 of Jack Harvey. SiriusXM has been a proud sponsor of Meyer Shank Racing and Harvey since their INDYCAR debut in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, and will also sponsor Castroneves’ No. 06 for two additional races later this season.

Castroneves was also a guest earlier this week on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel, where he discussed his Indy 500 win. That interview can be heard anytime on the SXM App here: http://siriusxm.us/Helio.

Non-subscribers can get access to tonight's interview on the NBC Sports Audio channel as part of the SiriusXM Listen Free Event, running now through June 8.

SiriusXM offers season-long coverage of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES® season, with live broadcasts of every race on the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel

