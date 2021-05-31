Ryan Timms Makes History With Lucas Oil ASCS At Lake Ozark Speedway

Becoming the youngest driver by far to ever win a SawBlade.com A-Feature with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, at 14 years, 9 months, and 25 days, Oklahoma City’s Ryan Timms collected $10,000 at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Ryan is the 157th driver to capture an A-Feature with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. The win also marks the 191st time a driver from Oklahoma has gone to Victory Lane and the fourth from Oklahoma City; joining Wayne Johnson, Larry Neighbors, and Shane Carson.

The triumph adds to a wildly successful weekend for the entire family, Ryan’s father, Randy Timms, swept all three USRA Modified feature events for car owner Joe Duvall at the Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway to go along with Ryan’s POWRi National Midget League win on Saturday.

“I just focused on hitting my marks. Everyone was biking up, so I just raced the track,” stated Ryan when asked about his approach to the race. “The car was great. My dad, Billy, Jimmy, Conner, everyone behind this team I can’t thank them enough. The reds, it just got me thinking and really, just focused on saving myself so that I could be there at the end.”

Eclipsing the record set by Devon Borden on June 28, 2019, at Grays Harbor Raceway at 16 years, 8 months, and 6 days, Timms held on with everything he had through a rough and wild A-Feature. Leading all but two laps, Timms was able to work above the cushion at times to keep JJ Hickle at bay through slower traffic. That move was especially used through the fourth turn.

While slow to get things rolling, as red flags plagued the opening laps, the race ultimately saw the leaders having to contend with traffic numerous times, with Timms threading lapped cars in the closing laps. The quick moves pulled the No. 5t to a 3.092-second advantage at the close of the 30 laps affair. JJ Hickle crossed second for the first time against the National Tour, and with the finish, has retaken the point’s lead. Chasing Blake Hahn and Matt Covington coming into the night, Blake Hahn flipped while leading on Lap 7. This after Matt Covington tumbled during the opening melee of starts.

Dylan Westbrook made his second podium appearance of the weekend and moved the No. 47x into the top five in tour standings. Picking through the ruts from 15th, Missouri’s Ayrton Gennetten made it to fourth, with Brenham Crouch going 11th to fifth.

Derek moved from 16th to sixth, with the night’s hard charger going to Brandon Anderson with 16 positions gained. Two nights of clawing through the field, Garet Williamson moved from 19th to eighth, followed by Chance Morton from 14th. Slater Helt, with 10 positions improved, completed the top ten.

An overall field of 50 drivers on the weekend, 39 of those returned for Sunday night. The next event will be the Fred Brownfield Classic at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington, on Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20. Tickets are on sale at http://www. graysharborraceway.com .

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Car Count: 39

Event Count: 50

Racinboys.com Qualifying

Qualifying (3 Laps, [x] Indicates Qualifying Order): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 12.256[20]; 2. 21H-Brian Brown, 12.257[7]; 3. 9-Chase Randall, 12.298[38]; 4. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 12.311[11]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill, 12.341[32]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.358[28]; 7. 28-Scott Bogucki, 12.373[30]; 8. 23-Seth Bergman, 12.375[8]; 9. 6-Bryan Grimes, 12.375[24]; 10. 1-Brenham Crouch, 12.401[4]; 11. 95-Matt Covington, 12.402[25]; 12. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.414[5]; 13. 11A-Austin O'Neal, 12.423[31]; 14. 63-JJ Hickle, 12.427[19]; 15. 7M-Chance Morton, 12.443[37]; 16. 11-Roger Crockett, 12.466[39]; 17. 21-Gunner Ramey, 12.478[35]; 18. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 12.485[16]; 19. 5T-Ryan Timms, 12.497[9]; 20. 8M-Kade Morton, 12.547[12]; 21. 19-Colby Thornhill, 12.555[21]; 22. 22S-Slater Helt, 12.568[34]; 23. 28V-Luke Verardi, 12.574[29]; 24. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 12.582[23]; 25. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 12.594[6]; 26. 24-Garet Williamson, 12.603[14]; 27. 2-Chase Porter, 12.637[36]; 28. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 12.726[26]; 29. 35L-Cody Ledger, 12.730[3]; 30. 1X-Tim Crawley, 12.779[33]; 31. 187-Landon Crawley, 12.783[27]; 32. 0-Corey Nelson, 12.848[2]; 33. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, 12.919[22]; 34. 4-Evan Martin, 12.964[15]; 35. 85-Forrest Sutherland, 13.038[17]; 36. 44-Jared Sewell, 13.297[10]; 37. 2X-Jason Billups, 13.617[13]; 38. 88-Travis Reber, 14.094[18]; 39. 41-Colton Hardy[1] NT

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 5 in each advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[5]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 3. 35L-Cody Ledger[7]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 5. 1-Brenham Crouch[1]; 6. 0-Corey Nelson[8]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 8. (DNF) 41-Colton Hardy[10]; 9. (DNF) 21H-Brian Brown[4]; 10. (DNS) 44-Jared Sewell

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Kaleb Johnson[3]; 2. 63-JJ Hickle[2]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar[1]; 5. 24-Garet Williamson[6]; 6. 4-Evan Martin[7]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[5]; 8. 85-Forrest Sutherland[8]; 9. 88-Travis Reber[10]; 10. 2X-Jason Billups[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 28-Scott Bogucki[3]; 4. 6-Bryan Grimes[2]; 5. 14E-Kyle Bellm[7]; 6. 28V-Luke Verardi[6]; 7. 187-Landon Crawley[9]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 9. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[10]; 10. (DNF) 19-Colby Thornhill[5]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Austin O'Neal[2]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton[1]; 4. 77X-Alex Hill[3]; 5. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 6. 21-Gunner Ramey[6]; 7. 1X-Tim Crawley[7]; 8. 2-Chase Porter[8]; 9. (DNS) 11-Roger Crockett

Brodix Dashes

Dash 1 (5 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[4]; 4. 22-Kaleb Johnson[2]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]; 6. 1-Brenham Crouch[6]

Dash 2 (5 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 4. 28-Scott Bogucki[6]; 5. 77X-Alex Hill[4]; 6. 11A-Austin O'Neal[5]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 4 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature (15 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey[1]; 2. 8M-Kade Morton[2]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 4. 41-Colton Hardy[9]; 5. 28V-Luke Verardi[5]; 6. 4-Evan Martin[4]; 7. 187-Landon Crawley[7]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[11]; 9. 2-Chase Porter[12]; 10. 19-Colby Thornhill[16]; 11. 85-Forrest Sutherland[10]; 12. 0-Corey Nelson[3]; 13. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[14]; 14. 88-Travis Reber[13]; 15. 2X-Jason Billups[15]; 16. (DNF) 1X-Tim Crawley[8]; 17. (DNS) 21H-Brian Brown; 18. (DNS) 11-Roger Crockett; 19. (DNS) 44-Jared Sewell

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[3]; 2. 63-JJ Hickle[5]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[15]; 5. 1-Brenham Crouch[11]; 6. 9JR-Derek Hagar[16]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[23]; 8. 24-Garet Williamson[19]; 9. 7M-Chance Morton[14]; 10. 22S-Slater Helt[20]; 11. 77X-Alex Hill[10]; 12. 21-Gunner Ramey[21]; 13. 19-Colby Thornhill[26]; 14. 41-Colton Hardy[24]; 15. 8M-Kade Morton[22]; 16. 22-Kaleb Johnson[7]; 17. 35L-Cody Ledger[13]; 18. 28-Scott Bogucki[8]; 19. 6-Bryan Grimes[17]; 20. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 21. 17B-Ryan Bickett[25]; 22. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 23. 9-Chase Randall[2]; 24. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 25. 11A-Austin O'Neal[12]; 26. 14E-Kyle Bellm[18]

Lap Leader(s): Blake Hahn 6-7; Ryan Timms 1-5, 8-30

Hard Charger: Brandon Anderson +16

High Point Driver: N/A

Provisional(s): Colby Thornhill (Points), Ryan Bickett (Points)

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: FloRacing.com and Racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live

2021 Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. JJ Hickle 1,282; 2. Blake Hahn 1,265; 3. Matt Covington 1,260; 4. Scott Bogucki 1,209; 5. Dylan Westbrook 1,200; 6. Seth Bergman 1,145; 7. Colby Thornhill 1,019; 8. Ryan Bickett 1,010; 9. Alex Hill 872; 10. Travis Reber 854;

2021 A-Feature Winner(s): JJ Hickle – 2 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 2 (5/21 – Tri-City Speedway; 5-29 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Blake Hahn – 2 (4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway); 5/15 – Volunteer Speedway); Blane Heimbach – 1 (5/1 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (5/8 – I-96 Speedway); Ryan Timms – 1 (May 30 – Lake Ozark Speedway);