Grand Ole Opry Adds Danielle Bradbery, Callista Clark, Riley Green and Justin Moore to Opry Show During This Year’s Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

After announcing its official partnership with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix earlier this month, the Grand Ole Opry has added more performers to the special Opry show set to take place in downtown Nashville on Sunday, August 8. Danielle Bradbery, Callista Clark, Riley Green and Justin Moore will now join Opry member Alan Jackson to round out the lineup.

The legendary Opry show at Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will close out the three day festival, where fans and attendees will get a chance to experience the true heart of Nashville, as the Opry has been home to country music for 95 years.

“When we first began to conceptualize the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix we knew music had to be just as big a part of this event as the racing itself, and there is no better partner for this than the Grand Ole Opry - the show that made country music famous,” said Matt Crews, CEO of Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “We are looking forward to closing out what is sure to be an unforgettable weekend in the best way possible with the Grand Ole Opry.”

The Nashville-based Opry has rarely in its history taken its iconic show outside its home venue, on those occasions visiting prestigious locales such as New York City’s Carnegie Hall and Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as well as staging headlining shows at Bonnaroo, the iconic Manchester, Tennessee all-genre music festival.

“The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has brought together a course like no other, an artist like no other and a show like no other to create an experience that could only take place here in Nashville,” said Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment Group. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to connect artists and fans in such a unique setting.”

The three-day international festival of speed and sound August 6-8, 2021 offers something for everyone. It will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.

In addition to a weekend of racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.

For more information on the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix visit musiccitygp.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @musiccitygp. Ticket packages are on sale now. Fans can purchase Big Machine Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packages, starting at $119, and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets , Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.