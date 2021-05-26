TrackPass On NBC Sports Gold To Broadcast U.S. Legend Car Races Live

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold announced today it will air select U.S. Legend Car Series races live, beginning with the Thursday Thunder season opener June 3 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In addition to Thursday Thunder races, TrackPass will carry U.S. Legend Car Series contests from the Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Lanier Racing Series at Lanier Raceplex (Ga.), Dirt Nationals at Brushcreek Motorplex (Ohio), Asphalt Nationals at Dominion Raceway (Va.) and Road Course Finals at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

“This partnership with NBC Sports Gold provides a tremendous opportunity not only to serve fans of U.S. Legend Car racing across the country, but to reach new fans and continue to grow the sport,” said Graham Smith, managing director of U.S. Legend Cars International. “In addition to broadcasting more than two dozen premier Legend Car events throughout the summer and fall, we are working with NBC Sports Gold to bring additional original programing to life that will further engage grassroots racing fans.”

A subsidiary of Speedway Motorsports, LLC., U.S. Legend Cars International was founded in 1992 to create a fun and affordable “spec” class of racing for anyone to participate. Legend Cars are 5/8-scale fiberglass full-fendered versions of famed NASCAR modifieds driven by the likes of Fireball Roberts, Buck Baker and Curtis Turner.

The U.S. Legend Car Series has served as a proving ground for up-and-coming NASCAR stars, including Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, William Byron and Bubba Wallace.

“Grassroots racing is the heart of NASCAR and it’s important to us as a company to grow the sport at all levels,” said Dan Barker, NASCAR senior director, media strategy. “We’re excited to distribute U.S. Legend Cars to a mass audience and spotlight the future stars of racing.”

U.S. Legend Car Series TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Schedule

* Dates subject to change

Date Track Event Thursday, June 3 Atlanta Motor Speedway Thursday Thunder Round 1 Wednesday, June 9 Atlanta Motor Speedway Thursday Thunder Round 2 Monday, June 14 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Practice/Round 1 Tuesday, June 15 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Round 2 Wednesday, June 16th Atlanta Motor Speedway Thursday Thunder Round 3 Tuesday, June 22 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Round 3 Thursday, June 24th Atlanta Motor Speedway Thursday Thunder Round 4 Tuesday, June 29 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Round 4 Thursday, July 1st Atlanta Motor Speedway Thursday Thunder Round 5 Tuesday, July 6 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Round 5 Thursday, July 8th Atlanta Motor Speedway Thursday Thunder Round 6 Tuesday, July 13 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Round 6 Thursday, July 15 Lanier Raceplex Lanier Racing Round 1 Tuesday, July 20 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Round 7 Wednesday, July 21 Lanier Raceplex Lanier Racing Round 2 Monday, July 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Practice/Round 8 Tuesday, July 27 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Round 9 Wednesday, July 28 Lanier Raceplex Lanier Racing Round 3 Thursday, July 29 Lanier Raceplex Lanier Racing Round 4 Tuesday, August 3 Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Round 10 Thursday, September 16 Brushcreek Motorplex Dirt Nationals Practice/Qualifying Friday, September 17 Brushcreek Motorplex Dirt Nationals Qualifying Saturday, September 18 Brushcreek Motorplex Dirt Nationals Championship Saturday, October 9 Dominion Raceway Asphalt Nationals Championship Saturday, October 30 ROVAL Road Course World Finals Practice/Qualifying Saturday, October 31 ROVAL Road Course World Finals Championship Day

