TeamSLR Pairs High Point University Grads for Trans Am Race at Lime Rock

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” Those are the opening lines of Dr. Seuss’ timeless book, Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, and they’re incredibly appropriate for TeamSLR’s driver lineup during the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic May 28-31 at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut. The book is synonymous with graduations, and 22-year-old Connor Mosack, driver of TeamSLR’s No. 28 Chevrolet Camaro in the TA2 division of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, is a freshly minted graduate of High Point (N.C.) University. He walked across the stage and accepted his diploma on May 8, less than a week after returning from Trans Am’s West Coast swing where the Charlotte, North Carolina-native scored a strong second-place finish in the ProAm Challenge race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. With his degree in business entrepreneurship in one hand and his helmet in the other, Mosack teams up with fellow High Point alum Dillon Machavern for this weekend’s Trans Am race at Lime Rock. Machavern graduated from High Point in 2017 with a degree in business administration. Both drivers successfully juggled school – from junior high, through high school and on into college – with burgeoning racing careers. Now they’re paired at TeamSLR, with Mosack honing his road-racing skills to be a more versatile NASCAR driver and Machavern looking to add some more accolades to his already impressive sportscar resume. Lime Rock will mark Mosack’s 10th career Trans Am start and his first at the iconic 1.478-mile road course in southern New England. Machavern will make his 47th career Trans Am start and his third at Lime Rock, but the 26-year-old racer from Charlotte, Vermont, has plenty of experience at Lime Rock, from early in his career as a student at the Skip Barber Racing School to competing in SCCA, IMSA and Trans Am races. Machavern is a four-time winner in Trans Am, and in his two Trans Am starts at Lime Rock, he finished second both times – to Tony Ave in 2015 and to Thomas Merrill in 2019. Machavern has joined TeamSLR and its No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro with the intent of taking that final step onto Lime Rock’s podium. Mosack is also eyeing the win. He is running the full Trans Am schedule in 2021 and despite nearly every track being new to him, Mosack has quickly learned the nuances of each venue, leveraging the speed in his M1 Racecars-built Camaro to run up front and contend for wins. Mosack’s career juggling act continues as well, but instead of balancing school with racing, he’s balancing his Trans Am duties with his NASCAR aspirations. While Trans Am has been off since competing May 1 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Mosack was on. Six days after graduating from High Point, Mosack was at Dover (Del.) International Speedway competing in the ARCA Menards East Series race. He finished a solid seventh, completing all 125 laps at the aptly named Monster Mile. After turning left for 125 miles at Dover, Mosack will see only one left turn at Lime Rock. It’s a unique course where speed is either gained or lost depending on one’s commitment to West Bend (turn six) and the downhill section in turn seven. The camber at the out-point of West Bend goes negative, so last-minute steering inputs are often futile. The downhill section arrives quickly, and it’s an area where drivers can’t afford to lift. It exits onto the frontstraight, and any loss of speed will bedevil a driver for another 2,000-plus feet before braking into Big Bend. It’s a track that demands proactive thought, but for TeamSLR’s drivers who have had to proactively balance school with racing, it segues perfectly to the second part of Dr. Seuss’ opening line in Oh, the Places You’ll Go!: “You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the guy who’ll decide where to go.”