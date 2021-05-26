Formula 1 Scuderia AlphaTauri Driver Yuki Tsunoda and Gaming Personalities Chrissy Costanza and Naomi Kyle Suit Up Live on May 27 on twitch.tv/RedBull

Red Bull Homestretch returns to the virtual racetrack with a new lineup of competitors for the second planned event on Thursday, May 27 livestreamed exclusively on Red Bull Twitch (Digital Copy of Gran Turismo Sport provided courtesy of PlayStation®). Only the quintessential elements established in event one, like the good-natured entertainment and light-hearted competition, will carry into event two as a new roster of competitors are pitted against each other to navigate fresh racetracks, new teams and sudden on-the-fly rule changes. Viewers can expect driver banter and witty exchanges from this spirited form of virtual racing played live using Gran Turismo Sport (Rated E with Use of Alcohol and Tobacco).

Despite no real-life points at stake, nine new competitors comprised of notable athletes, gaming personalities and professional drivers are sure to pull out all the stops in the ultimate chase for bragging rights. Some might even brush up on the subtle moves and sharp tactics the first event champion, Formula 1 Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly, used to edge out the competition. While nine of the competitors will be new, Scott Speed, who served as a team captain in the first event, will return in the tenth seat.

Drivers confirmed for the second event on May 27 include:

Formula 1 Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda

Two-time Dakar Rally Raid Bike Champion Toby Price

Former F1, NASCAR, IndyCar and current rallycross driver Scott Speed

Lead Singer and Gaming Host Chrissy Costanza

Actress and Gaming Personality Naomi Kyle

Tampa Bay Star Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting

Actor and Singer Colin Donnell

Youngest Dakar Rally Stage Winner and Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team driver Seth Quintero

Two-time King of The Hammers Winner and Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team driver Mitch Guthrie Jr.

Street Freestyle Motorcycle Extraordinaire Aaron Colton

The drivers are not the only ones getting in on the action this year, as viewers have more influence than ever before with the ability to vote on racetracks and on-the-fly rule changes and accrue “Bull Coin” viewer points through their watch time. Viewers can use Bull Coins from the virtual sidelines to cheer their favorites on to glory, may see their username visible during the show and even receive shoutouts from the drivers themselves. Tune in to the live broadcast to find out more.

Racers will take to the virtual track for the second time on Thursday, May 27 at 12:00 p.m. EDT/9:00 a.m. PDT. Tune in to watch live on twitch.tv/RedBull. Red Bull Homestretch Event Three will take place at 12:00 p.m. EDT/9:00 a.m. PDT on Thursday, June 10. The subsequent participating driver roster will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.RedBull.com/Homestretch.