Nitro Rallycross Adds Jarod DeAnda to Broadcast Team, Announces New International Broadcast Partners

Nitro Rallycross announced today that Jarod DeAnda, the voice of Formula Drift and a car culture ambassador, will join renowned race presenter Andrew Coley in the broadcast booth for NRX’s inaugural season.

“I am here as a host and an announcer but also as a huge fan. With Nitro Rallycross, Travis Pastrana and the Thrill One team are definitely turning it up,” DeAnda says. He considers Nitro Rallycross, “By the racers [and] for the racers… it’s the ideal scenario.”

NRX’s challenging purpose-built tracks channel the same supercharged spirit DeAnda saw growing up in Southern California’s famous street racing scene. Featuring 1,000hp Supercars drifting through steep banked turns and flying over 100-ft gap jumps, DeAnda calls NRX, “Total sensory overload…. [It is] the convergence of action sports and motorsports. That’s where I’ve always lived.”

Pairing Jarod DeAnda with Andrew Coley highlights Nitro Rallycross’ fresh broadcast approach. “Innovation fuels every aspect of NRX, and that includes the broadcast presentation,” Joe Carr, Thrill One Sports and Entertainment CEO, explains. “We want the on-air commentary to exude the same energy and excitement as the racing on the track.”

Expanding Broadcast Reach:

Viewers in over 150 countries around the world will be able to catch all the high-intensity racing of Nitro Rallycross. Newly added broadcast partners include:

Viaplay Sport (Nordic and Baltic territories as well as Poland)

(Nordic and Baltic territories as well as Poland) SKY New Zealand

SportsMax (Caribbean)

These join the previously announced Tencent (China), beIN SPORTS (Middle East and North Africa) and SuperSport (sub-Sahara Africa), with more platforms to come. Also, sntv has been confirmed for worldwide sports video news clip distribution.

Joe Carr says, “This growing global presence reflects the strong appetite for Nitro Rallycross’ high-adrenaline motorsports vision.”

U.S. fans can watch Nitro Rallycross on NBCU’s streaming platform Peacock, which will provide eight hours of coverage from every 2021 race. In addition, a one-hour highlight show will air after each series stop on NBCSN.

Andrew Coley and Jarod DeAnda are just the first reveal of NRX’s innovative broadcast plans. More announcements are coming soon, as the Nitro Rallycross production team brings together a wide range of personalities from motorsport, as well as across the wider worlds of action sports and popular culture, to draw viewers in and expand the audience for NRX’s thrill-packed racing excitement.