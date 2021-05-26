DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion
- Moffitt enters his sixth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Saturday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
- The Trinity, N.C. native is coming off of a fifth-place run at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway last Saturday. The result marked his second top-five and fourth top-10 of the season and moved him into third in the series standings, 42 points behind first place.
- Despite it being the closest track to Moffitt's home on the series schedule, he only has one career start at the 1.5-mile quad oval with a 10th-place run in 2019.
- This weekend will be crew chief Derek Smith's first time atop the box at Charlotte.
Moffitt on Charlotte: "I am really looking forward to hitting the track at Charlotte on Saturday. Our mile-and-a-half program has a lot of speed and we are continuing to get better every week as a team. I felt pretty confident after the ARCA test a few weeks ago, so hopefully the testing translates into the race and we give CleanPacs and Aqua ChemPacs another great run."