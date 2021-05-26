University of South Carolina’s Carolina Online and Paretta Autosport Announce Multi-Year Partnership Starting with Indy 500

Paretta Autosport announced today that Carolina Online, the University of South Carolina’s virtual campus, has entered into a multi-year marketing partnership with the NTT IndyCar Series team as its official university education partner. This partnership starts with the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 May 30 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Carolina Online, which launched last month, is the University of South Carolina’s system-wide, comprehensive effort to deliver rigorous bachelor degree programs online. With over 30 programs offered through Carolina Online and a single tuition rate for in-state and out-of-state students, the University of South Carolina is ensuring that higher education is accessible for all with this new initiative.

Accessibility for women in a male-dominated sport is a keystone of Paretta Autosport. Its No. 16 Chevrolet, which is driven by Simona De Silvestro, represents a groundbreaking achievement in IndyCar as the first-ever entrant in the Indianapolis 500 from a team that is female owned, female driven and largely female crewed. It is an extension of the IndyCar series’ “Race for Equality and Change” announced last July to broaden equality in the sport.

“Paretta Autosport and Carolina Online both appeal to people, male and female, who believe in diversity and aren’t afraid to create their own path to success,” said Beth Paretta, team principal of Paretta Autosport. “We couldn’t be happier to represent the University of South Carolina’s virtual campus, which strives to make higher education a reality for everyone who is willing to work for it.”

“We are excited to join Paretta Autosport for this year’s Indy 500 and future races,” said Diana Hill Mitchell, the University of South Carolina’s senior associate provost for social innovation and e-learning. “Our missions are aligned as we both believe in championing inclusion and access to opportunity. In Paretta Autosport we have identified an exceptional partner that is putting our shared values into action.

“The higher education learning environment is no longer limited to the campus classroom or lab,” Mitchell continued. “Whether someone is starting their college career for the first time or working to complete a program they started in the past, Carolina Online welcomes students from across the country to access top-tier collegiate courses that fit their family and life circumstances.”

Paretta Autosport has a technical alliance with Team Penske, one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports with 18 Indianapolis 500 victories.

This is Carolina Online’s first partnership in motorsports, but it is also an official education partner of Major League Soccer.

Carolina Online joins Paretta Autosport’s primary sponsor, Rocket Pro TPO, and MoneyLion on the car’s livery.

For more information on Carolina Online see carolinaonline.sc.edu . For more information on Paretta Autosport see parettaautosport.com