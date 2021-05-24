Everyone Benefits from AMR’s Safety Team Efforts in IMSA

They provide the most vital of services on any given IMSA race weekend, yet they’re probably happiest if they have nothing to do.

Members of the IMSA AMR Safety Team are ready to leap into action at a moment’s notice, attending to incidents on track, tending to the well-being of drivers involved, even assisting in track cleanup and repair. American Medical Response (AMR) has been IMSA’s Official Emergency Medical Services partner since 2019. It’s been a winning relationship for both organizations.

Randy Strozyk, Senior Vice President, Executive Operations for Global Medical Response (GMR), the parent company of AMR, said his company benefits not only from the exposure of providing medical services for IMSA, NASCAR and IndyCar, but that it highlights what AMR’s paramedics and EMTs do on a daily basis to save lives across the country.

“It’s a mirror of what we do day to day,” Strozyk said of AMR’s work in IMSA. “We respond to incidents of different magnitude and complexity. While we want racing to be safe, things happen. Our ability to take those skills that we do in the field in managing a call and bring it to a track seems to be a natural fit.

“The flip side is we’ve learned (driver) extrication techniques and stabilization techniques from our time in motorsports that benefit us in dealing with patients with entrapments and increasingly difficult physical situations. It’s been a phenomenal tool across the board for us.”

On a typical IMSA weekend, AMR provides two paramedics from a pool of about a dozen meticulously selected and trained to work in motorsports on top of their full-time positions with the company. The paramedics work in conjunction with the IMSA medical staff and track services that include local ambulances, tow trucks, flatbed trucks and more.

Each AMR paramedic is assigned to one of IMSA’s Porsche Rapid Response Vehicles.

“They’re assigned as the first response and they are the medical incident command at the scene of the accident, or they’re there to work with the overall scene commander,” Strozyk explained. “They take control of the medical needs and then they work in conjunction with the EMS responders who are at the track, either local ambulance service or firefighters, whoever is there. Extricate the patient, do the triage, make the determination of what levels of care are in conjunction with the local transport to the local care center at the track. At that point, they hand over care of the patient to the care center and then our team members go back to the track so racing continues.”