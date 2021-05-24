Texas Half-Mile Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

Due to the continued and anticipated rainfall at Texas Motor Speedway, the 2021 Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile presented by Roof Systems has been cancelled. Despite the dedicated efforts of the Progressive AFT track prep crew, the heavy rainfall expected to continue throughout the evening will prevent the event from continuing on Sunday.

Fans who have purchased tickets may receive a credit to be used for any race promoted by AFT Events within the 2021 calendar year - including the June 18-19 OKC Mile doubleheader - or a refund for the cancelled event. Customers who have purchased advance tickets will be contacted directly by AFT Events with further information.

Progressive AFT will continue its season next season with the Chicago Half-Mile in Joliet, Ill. on Saturday, May 29 at Dirt Oval Route 66.