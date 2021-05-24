Get your fill of Monday Nitro as the NHRA is forced to postpone the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil

Eliminations for the 34th annual Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil at Houston Raceway Park have been postponed to Monday due to inclement weather.

Racing action will resume at 10 a.m. CT with the completion of the first round of Top Fuel and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) at 3 p.m. ET. Monday’s racing will not be ticketed and seating will be open.

Top Fuel finished all but one pair in the opening round of eliminations, with No. 1 qualifier and points leader Steve Torrence, Antron Brown, Shawn Langdon, Clay Millican, Justin Ashley and Billy Torrence all earning first-round victories. Doug Kalitta and Brittany Force were set to finish off the first round of eliminations in the class when the rain started and eventually caused the event to be postponed to Monday.

There were no runs made in Funny Car and Pro Stock on Sunday. Bob Tasca is the No. 1 qualifier in Funny Car and rookie Dallas Glenn took the top spot in Pro Stock during Saturday qualifying.

Fans may direct ticketing questions to Houston Raceway Park. A Sunday rain credit will be redeemable for the 2022 event.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)