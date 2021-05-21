NWES unveils revised 2021 season calendar

With the goal of maximizing the opportunities for the fans to join events at the track and in consideration of the current restrictions still in place in Europe, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and its track partners revealed today an update to the 2021 season calendar. The Most event will take place on August 28-29, the NWES Finals at Vallelunga will take place on October 30-31 and the Hockenheimring American Fan Fest has been postponed to 2022.



“We always want to deliver the best possible racing to our fans, partners and competitors as well as to share our passion for pure racing all together in great american themed events! This is what this revised calendar is all about,” explained NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin. “If the situation evolves in the way everybody expects, we should be able to run all these events with great attendance! We can’t wait to be in Brands Hatch on July 3-4 for the American SpeedFest which is every year a highlight of the season!”



The NASCAR GP of the Czech Republic at Autodrom Most has been moved to August 28-29 from its original date to become a huge event for the fans as EuroNASCAR will be joined by the FIA European Truck Racing Championship in a massive celebration of motorsports.



The move will make the July 3-4 Brands Hatch American SpeedFest the second event of the NWES season. The NASCAR GP UK will welcome fans back to the track in compliance with Great Britain’s regulations.



With restrictions still affecting Germany, the American Fan Fest at Hockenheimring, originally scheduled for July 14-15, will be postponed to 2022 despite the efforts of the track management and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.



After visiting the Czech Republic in August, EuroNASCAR will then go to Grobnik, Croatia (September 18-19) and Zolder, Belgium (October 9-10) as initially scheduled.



The 2021 Finals will then take place at the Autodromo di Vallelunga and the date has been made official: October 30-31. The NASCAR GP Italy will host the NWES Finals for the first time ever.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and its track partners are looking forward to welcoming fans back at the EuroNASCAR events.



All races will be streamed live on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series social media profiles – Youtube channel, Facebook page and Twitch channel – as well as on Motorsport.tv.