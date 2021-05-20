There Was More than Just an Exciting Finish to the Mid-Ohio Weekend

Value of LMP3 Class Coming to Fruition

It’s apparent that the addition of the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class to the 2021 WeatherTech Championship has been a win-win-win move. The six-car entry at Mid-Ohio was professional from top to bottom and surely enhanced the “product” with the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 battling the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports, No. 91 Riley Motorsports and No. 54 CORE autosport Ligiers throughout, with all four finishing on the same lap.

Although in the run-up to the 2021 season, some expressed understandable concerns about the LMP3 cars becoming mobile chicanes, given their speed relative to the DPi cars, that has not been the case to date. And while the LMP3 class offers good, competitive, professional racing in its own right, it also offers an “entry-level” option to emerging drivers like Rasmus Lindh and Dylan Murry where they can learn from experienced drivers like Oliver Askew, Colin Braun and Joao Barbosa. What’s more, in addition to being a relatively cost-effective means for new and/or smaller teams to compete in the “big” series, LMP3 affords them extra bang for their bucks by enabling them to compete in the IMSA Prototype Challenge series on the same weekend should they choose.

Wayne Taylor Racing Rises above DPi Competitors … for Now

It’s just three races into the season but Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-5 looks like the car to beat in DPi. Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque (with help from Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi) won the Rolex 24 At Daytona and finished a close fourth in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. On Sunday, they earned WTR’s first win at Mid-Ohio.

On the other hand, the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi V.R finally got the monkey off its back with a strong run to second place, while the No. 55 Mazda Motorsports DPi showed abundant speed both in qualifying and the early stages of the race.

And what of the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac? It’s the DPi that woulda/shoulda/coulda won at Daytona and Sebring. Despite starting off on the wrong foot Sunday when Kevin Magnussen was slapped with a penalty for changing lanes before the start line, the No. 01 showed ample speed en route to a fifth-place finish.

Let’s see what changes – and it likely will – when the DPi cars take on the ultimate sprint race in the 100-minute Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at the Detroit Grand Prix on the rough Belle Isle circuit.