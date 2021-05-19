DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Toledo Speedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors Ford Fusion Moffitt enters his fifth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series campaign on Saturday at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway. He is coming off a sixth-place finish at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, which marked his third consecutive top-10 this season.

With one top-five and three top-10 finishes, the No. 46 Fusion sits fifth in the series standings, 38 points behind point leader Corey Heim.

Moffitt has four career appearances at Toledo with two top-10 finishes. He finished 12th and eighth when ARCA visited the .5-mile speedway for a doubleheader in 2020.

Clean Harbors returns to the team this weekend as a full primary partner. The red and blue colors last appeared on the car at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February in a co-branded paint scheme with CleanPacs .

CleanPacs Click here for Moffitt's career statistics. Moffitt on Toledo: "I'm really excited to get to Toledo. We've had really good speed there in the past, but just haven't had any luck fall our way. I plan to be patient and let the race come to me and see where we stack up. Our DGR Fusions have been fast as of late and I look forward carrying that into this weekend."