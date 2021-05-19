Show-Me 100 to Air Live on MAVTV from Lucas Oil Speedway

“We are proud of what our company has been able to build with Lucas Oil Speedway, and this race is the cornerstone of it all,” said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil Products. “We are expecting intense competition with some of the best racers in America with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in Wheatland. That’s why we wanted to showcase the Show-Me 100 to the fans with live coverage on MAVTV.”
Not only will some of the top drivers in America be competing in the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100, but the event traditionally hosts one of the largest car counts of the season in Late Model racing.
The list of Show-Me 100 winners includes reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion Jimmy Owens (4x), three-time series champions Scott Bloomquist (6x) and Jonathan Davenport (2015), and young stars such as Bobby Pierce (2017).
Due to forces of nature and the pandemic, the Show-Me 100 has not been run on its traditional Memorial Day weekend date for the last two years. The race was moved to July in 2020 and was won by home-state driver Peyton Looney. The emotional victory marked only the second time in race history that a driver from the state of Missouri won the Show-Me 100.
Image courtesy of Heath Lawson
“We believe this year’s event is going to have a special vibe to it,” said Dan Robinson, V.P. of Motorsports Operations for Lucas Oil. “Not only will the drivers be putting on a show on the track, but our staff at Lucas Oil Speedway have put together a great atmosphere for the fans with a couple of special things in store for those that attend.”
One of those special items will be a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist and former country music male vocalist of the year, Lee Greenwood. “Proud to be an American” will be performed just before starting the Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway.
The Show-Me 100 in Wheatland, Missouri, is part of a three-day racing spectacular for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. It all starts on Thursday, May 27, with the 8th Cowboy Classic and continues on Friday, May 28, with The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson. Those events and Saturday’s Show-Me 100 will also be seen live on MAVTV Plus.
A yearly subscription to MAVTV Plus, which gives viewers access to all of the Live racing, along with the MAVTV library of content, is priced at $99.99. The app is available for download on major mobile and streaming devices and accessed via an internet browser. Additional information can be found at www.MAVTV.com.