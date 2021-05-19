Show-Me 100 to Air Live on MAVTV from Lucas Oil Speedway





One of those special items will be a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist and former country music male vocalist of the year, Lee Greenwood. “Proud to be an American” will be performed just before starting the Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway.



The Show-Me 100 in Wheatland, Missouri, is part of a three-day racing spectacular for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. It all starts on Thursday, May 27, with the 8th Cowboy Classic and continues on Friday, May 28, with The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson. Those events and Saturday’s Show-Me 100 will also be seen live on



A yearly subscription to MAVTV Plus, which gives viewers access to all of the Live racing, along with the MAVTV library of content, is priced at $99.99. The app is available for download on major mobile and streaming devices and accessed via an internet browser. Additional information can be found at “We believe this year’s event is going to have a special vibe to it,” said Dan Robinson, V.P. of Motorsports Operations for Lucas Oil. “Not only will the drivers be putting on a show on the track, but our staff at Lucas Oil Speedway have put together a great atmosphere for the fans with a couple of special things in store for those that attend.”One of those special items will be a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist and former country music male vocalist of the year,. “Proud to be an American” will be performed just before starting the Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway.The Show-Me 100 in Wheatland, Missouri, is part of a three-day racing spectacular for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. It all starts on Thursday, May 27, with the 8th Cowboy Classic and continues on Friday, May 28, with The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson. Those events and Saturday’s Show-Me 100 will also be seen live on MAVTV Plus A yearly subscription to MAVTV Plus, which gives viewers access to all of the Live racing, along with the MAVTV library of content, is priced at. The app is available for download on major mobile and streaming devices and accessed via an internet browser. Additional information can be found at www.MAVTV.com