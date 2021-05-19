Solaris Motorsport roars in Valencia

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season opener held in Valencia offered great emotions to the Solaris Motorsport fans. The Pescara-based team experienced a continuous swing of emotions during the spanish event: if luck had up and downs, good performances had been the constant. In the EuroNASCAR PRO, Francesco Sini fought for the Top5 in Race 2, meanwhile in EuroNASCAR 2 Alina Loibnegger conquered two times the Lady Cup podium in a rising weekend. Solid races also for Veronesi, who grabbed the Top5 in both races with his #27 Mustang, technically managed by Solaris technicians.



Francesco Sini lived a tricky weekend. Far from the racetracks since last December, Sini seated back in his NASCAR car only on friday free practice, achieving the sixth row in the qualifyng session. The Italian driver was forced to skip race 1, due to the damages occurred to his Camaro during the EuroNASCAR 2 qualifyng session. Not enough time and a lot of work to do, the Solaris crew did the best to rebuilt the #12 car just in time to allow “Ringhio” to join Race 1 at the very end, doing a quick shake down of the car. With these premises, Sini started for a full attack race on Sunday, offering a stunning show and lots of overtakes for all NASCAR fans. The exciting comeback was stopped by a technical tire failure when "Ringhio" was fighting to enter the Top5 with a really thrilling racing performance. It was an unfortunate weekend for the #12 Camaro driver, but he was able to show a very interesting race pace.



At her first appearance in EuroNASCAR 2, Alina Loibnegger always bettered her performance lap by lap, session by session, becoming more and more familiar with the 450hp of the EuroNASCAR V8 engine. The austrian driver was forced to end her qualifyng session early due to a contact with another car, but she surprised in the races with a very good performance, conquering twice the Lady Cup podium, fighting also for the class win in Race 2. “It has been a great weekend in Valencia with the guys of Solaris Motorsport. I felt immediately comfortable with the team and I can’t wait to be back on track in Brands Hatch. I would like to thank everyone for the support!"



The Solaris Motorsport technicians followed also the #27 car of Pierluigi Veronesi, entered by Double V Racing. The young italian driver from Persiceto (BO) has been highly competitive for the all weekend. After a very positive fifth position at the end of the qualifying session, Veronesi confirmed to be really quick also in the two races, with amazing fourth and fifth place under the checkered flags.

Solaris Motorsport PR