Legend Trophy win for Max Lanza in Valencia

Max Lanza had a great season start in Valencia, at the wheel of the #88 Camaro run by CAAL Racing. At the Valencia racetrack, 2021 EuroNASCAR season opener, the Italian driver immediately conquered the victory in the Legend Trophy, with an astonishing overall Top5 in the EuroNASCAR 2 division.

After an impressive result in free practice, Lanza conquered the fifth row on saturday morning qualifying session. But the best has yet to come, the black #88 Camaro caught the attention thanks to a full attack Race on Saturday afternoon, allowing Lanza to hint the Top5 overall. This amazing performance granted Max a crushing victory in the Legend Trophy. Everything seamed to be ready for a reply in the Sunday race, with Lanza firmly leading the Legend Trophy standings with an overall Top10. Unfornately a contact with another driver in the final part of the race ended his race before the checkered flag.



“To begin the season with an extraordinary Top5 overall and the Legend Trophy win has been amazing! Here in Valencia we were really quick and competitive, we could gain another Legend Trophy success also on Sunday, but unfortunately we had to withdraw due to an opponent mistake.” commented Lanza. "I would like to dedicate this amazing performance to all my partners , they have been awesome and I felt their support for all the weekend! I can’t wait to be back on track as soon as possible, I want to jump back on the podium!"

CAAL Racing PR