Progressive AFT Back at Cal Expo After Two-Year Hiatus

Spectacular Mile flat track motorcycle racing action returns to the legendary Sacramento Mile at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds after a two-year absence with its first-ever doubleheader weekend on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, as part of the Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) season.

Known as America’s Original Extreme Sport, producing two-wheel legends like Joe Leonard, Mert Lawwill, Kenny Roberts, Scott Parker, Bubba Shobert and Chris Carr, flat track racing brings the nation’s finest dirt track competitors, racing at 140-mile-per-hour speeds, to the famed Cal Expo dirt oval for the track’s 55th and 56th AFT feature events.

The Law Tigers Legendary Sacramento Mile presented by Knauf Insulation will again be promoted by SDI Racing, LLC, a five-time Cal Expo motorcycle organizer who brings the Progressive AFT divisions of Mission SuperTwins, AFT Production Twins and AFT Singles to the high-speed, daredevil two-wheel specialists. The Doubleheader weekend will feature events on Saturday night under the lights and Sunday afternoon.

The flat track motorcycle athletes will converge on Cal Expo with a variety of two-wheel machinery including Indian Motorcycle, Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, Royal Enfield and others and will feature the likes of Progressive AFT national champions Jared Mees, Briar Bauman and Bryan Smith (a seven-time Sacramento Mile champion).

The Law Tigers Legendary Sacramento Mile dates back to 1959 on the former California State Fairgrounds oval track and is now hosted at the current Cal Expo site since 1978.

“We are extremely happy to bring the Progressive American Flat Track Series back to Cal Expo this year,” said Steve DiLorenzi, president and CEO of SDI Racing, LLC. “With COVID-19 restrictions, it was very difficult to host the Legendary Sacramento Mile and we needed to wait to the proper time. Now, those restrictions lifting, the great flat track action can return to the West Coast and continue the legacy of the Cal Expo sensational racing. We hope our fans will enjoy the first-ever doubleheader weekend on Sept. 11-12 at Cal Expo with the Law Tigers Legendary Sacramento Mile presented by Knauf Insulation.”

The Sept. 11-12 weekend will mark the 15th and 16th events on the 17-race 2021 Progressive American Flat Track circuit. The last Sacramento Mile program was run on August 10, 2019 when Mees secured his second consecutive Cal Expo feature win in the Mission SuperTwins class.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have the Sacramento Mile back on the Progressive American Flat Track schedule in 2021,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive American Flat Track. “With a two-year absence of Progressive AFT on the West Coast due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe the riders, teams, sponsors and fans are excited to return to Cal Expo and its historic dirt oval. The legacy of the Sacramento Mile has established its lore as one of the greatest mile motorcycle tracks ever.”

Tickets for the Law Tigers Legendary Sacramento Mile presented by Knauf Insulation will go on sale the first week of June and please visit the link at the Cal Expo, SDI-Racing.com and ETix websites.