Brumos Collection Unveils "Brumos: An American Racing Icon"

The rich history of the Brumos brand, from its inception in the earliest days of the 20th Century to the establishment of The Brumos Collection in 2020 is chronicled in Brumos: An American Racing Icon, a 1,500-page, three-volume box set that is now available for pre-purchase.

With insight, perspective and recollections from Roger Penske, Patrick Dempsey and many of the preeminent individuals who have shaped motorsports history, the book series is expected to begin shipping by mid-summer. Available via www.brumosbook.com,, these definitive Brumos Racing books result from years of research conducted by Author Sean Cridland. It comes on the heels of his most recent work, Hurley: From The Beginning, the immensely popular biography of motorsports icon Hurley Haywood.

“We’ve wanted to tell the story of our brand and have been looking for the ideal author to articulate this in a compelling and comprehensive manner,” explained Dano Davis, owner of Brumos Racing and The Brumos Collection. “Sean was an ideal choice, given his intimate knowledge of our brand, from our earliest days as _ through our decades of accomplishments on the racetrack to the opening of the Brumos Collection. This is exquisitely conveyed through both Sean’s writings and the hundreds and hundreds of historical photos offered in this three-volume set.”

Volume I: The Brundage Era chronicles the historical events that led to the creation and development of one of the world’s most legendary teams. With a foreword by Roger Penske, the story begins with the introduction of Brumos founder Hubert Brundage and runs through several significant events in American history before the onset of the American sports-car craze of the 1950s.

Catching his first glimpse of a Porsche at Watkins Glen in 1950 changed everything.

Volume 2: The Peter Gregg Era begins with a foreword by Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance Founder and Chairman Bill Warner and recounts the explosive 1970s when Peter Gregg, Hurley Haywood, Jack Atkinson, and Porsche-owned American GT racing.

Volume 3: 1980 Through 2020 opens with comments from actor and racer Patrick Dempsey and covers the challenges and victories of Brumos in the post-Peter Gregg era, from early 1981 to 2020.

Three special editions of Brumos: An American Racing Icon will be available for pre-purchase:

Brumos Edition: 1500 pages of Brumos history, in three volumes divided as The Brundage Era, the Peter Gregg Era, and 1980 through 2020. Illustrated with over 2000 images and documents to paint a full picture of Brumos history through 12 decades. Price: $559.59





Numbered Collector's Edition (011–359): In addition to the 1500 pages of history in the Brumos Edition, this numbered special edition includes a fourth volume featuring the drivers, crew, and cars of Brumos. Each book is numbered and includes a signature sheet hand signed by many of the most important people in Brumos history . Price: $959.59





Ultimate Artist's Edition (001–010): Inquire For this extremely rare edition, ten of the most famous automotive artists will hand paint the slip-cases, creating a truly unique collector's piece. Price: Please inquire





“Everyone in the sports-car world knows at least some portion of Brumos Racing’s legendary past, but its story goes far beyond any one individual or single era,” said Cridland. “Taking on this project was daunting, rewarding, and humbling all at once as I found myself sifting through decades-old photos and documents to piece together the contributions of Hubert Brundage, Johnny von Neumann, Peter Gregg, Deborah Gregg, Dano Davis and Bob Snodgrass as they built Brumos to its current status. As I discovered, Brumos is more than a mere team or an instantly recognizable brand. When its story is presented as a whole, the word “icon” is barely adequate, and I hope my book shows Brumos to be the national treasure that it is.