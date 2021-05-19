Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Slots VIR Weekend into June

Wednesday, May 19 43
By Mark Robinson
IMSA Wire Service
 
 
 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, the IMSA-sanctioned one-make race series using identical Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO cars, has rescheduled its doubleheader round at VIRginia International Raceway to the weekend of June 4-6 as part of the SRO GT World Challenge weekend.
 
Lamborghini Super Trofeo was originally slated to compete as part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIR weekend in mid-August. When that event was shifted to Oct. 8-10 to avoid a conflict with the rescheduled 24 Hours of Le Mans, it did not include Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America since the cars and equipment would already be in transit to Misano, Italy, in preparation for the North American final round and World Final from Oct. 28-31.
The VIR round becomes the second of five domestically on the 2021 schedule. The Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season opens this weekend at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Following the VIR round June 4-6 will be events at Watkins Glen International (June 24-27), Road America (Aug. 6-8) and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Sept. 10-12). Round 6 of the North American championship takes place Oct 28-29 in Italy, just ahead of the World Final on Oct. 30-31. Each round features a pair of 50-minute races.
