It's all fun and games for the NHRA

GameMill Entertainment and NHRA have announced a new licensing partnership to create original video games inspired by the intense action and classic hot rod designs of one of the world’s top motorsports. The first project, currently untitled, is in development for a range of video game systems and will be published by GameMill.

“NHRA gaming is back!” said Andy Koehler, SVP Business Development & Licensing, GameMill Entertainment. “From Pro Stock to Top Fuel classes and the fan favorite, wheel standing Super Stock class. Get ready for heart pounding action as you rocket over 330 miles per hour in the fastest 3 and a half seconds of your life.”

“GameMill Entertainment has a long track record of bringing some of the world’s top brands to life in the video game space,” said NHRA Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jeffrey Young. “We’re excited to work together to give motorsport fans and gamers alike an incredible new way to experience the fast-paced thrill and spectacle of the NHRA.”

More information about the game will be available in the future as development progresses.

This new partnership is the latest for the NHRA Licensing Program, which continues to expand the franchise with new lifestyle and entertainment products, including apparel, accessories, automotive tools, and home and garage decor, among many others.

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)