Richard Rawlings Named Grand Marshal of Texas Half-Mile

Racing News
Wednesday, May 19 60
This weekend’s Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile presented by Roof Systems is set to be that much Faster N’ Louder with the announcement that Fort Worth’s own Richard Rawlings will serve as the event’s Grand Marshal.

 

A locally-based, nationally-known media personality and entrepreneur, Rawlings is the owner of the fabled Gas Monkey Garage and was the star of the mega popular reality show, Fast N’ Loud, which aired more than 150 episodes from 2012-2020.

 

"I’m super excited to be the Grand Marshal of the AFT Texas Half-Mile this year," said Rawlings. "I’m looking forward to having an incredible time and hanging out with everyone that attends. As I’ve always said, if we’re going to have fun, it better have a motor in it!"

 

The announcement by Progressive American Flat Track further adds to the celebratory flavor of a round set at the center of the first-ever Get On! Moto Fest at Texas Motor Speedway.

 

Tickets are available for purchase at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3326/#selectTickets. That includes the “Get On! American Flat Track SuperTicket,” which provides the full weekend experience of attending both the Texas HM and the first annual Get On! Moto Fest for just $39 (GA Grandstand) or $49 (Premium GA Grandstand).

 

Standard race-day only GA Grandstand tickets are $29 (children 12 and under free with the purchase of an adult ticket), with Premium GA Grandstand $39 (children 12 and under $20). Tickets are going fast with premium sections already selling out.

 

Gates will open for fans at 4:00 p.m. local time with Opening Ceremonies set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

 

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

 

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

