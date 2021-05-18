Eibach Named an Official Supplier of Superstar Racing Experience

Eibach has joined Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) as an official supplier to the six-race short-track series that will debut this summer on Saturday nights in primetime on the CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+.

The purpose-built SRX racecars designed by NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner Ray Evernham will be equipped with Eibach’s XT Barrel race springs. A tapered body design and increased coil pitch combined with Eibach’s proprietary high-tensile alloy gives the XT Barrel a competitive advantage with maximum travel and response on any track.

“With over 70 years of racing heritage in our blood, it was an obvious choice to be selected as the Official Spring Supplier of SRX,” said David Cardey, Sales Manager, Eibach. “Our direct involvement with top-level motorsport series is just as impressive as the SRX roster, in most cases even running parallel to these drivers’ careers. F1, NASCAR, IMSA, DTM, INDYCAR, ARCA, BAJA 1000, ULTRA4, SUPERCROSS, LUCAS OIL LATE MODELS and many more makes Eibach the most diverse and influential motorsport spring company in the world.”

As SRX was developed to deliver close racing on some of the most iconic short tracks in the United States, it was imperative for SRX co-founder Ray Evernham and his team to work with a manufacturer who could provide precise manufacturing tolerances and consistent performance to level the playing field.

“Partnering with Eibach was a natural fit because at SRX we’re aligning ourselves with top racing manufacturers to ensure the quality of our racecars are as good as the drivers,” Evernham said. “A company like Eibach has been a leader in the industry for decades, which made the decision a lot easier.”

Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip are the drivers comprising SRX, with the series’ debut set for June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. After Stafford, SRX visits back-to-back dirt tracks – Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. SRX returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10 before its season finale July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.

SRX PR