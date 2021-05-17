DIRTcar Racing to Sanction 4 Cylinder Division in Northeast

The DIRTcar Northeast divisional ladder is now complete with the addition of the DIRTcar 4 Cylinder class joining DIRTcar Big Blocks, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, and Pro Stocks.

DIRTcar Racing recently announced the expansion to track promoters and it was well-received as over 10 tracks have brought the sanctioning to their existing 4 cylinder division. A $2,550 point fund will be offered through the Hoosier Racing Tires Weekly Championship Points.

From May 14 through Sept. 6, points will be earned in each 4 Cylinder Feature held at the participating tracks. Just like the other four DIRTcar Northeast divisions, a driver’s top 16 finishes will be tallied and the top 10 overall will share from the point fund. The first overall champion will collect $500.

The only requirement for 4 Cylinder teams to earn the points is to obtain a DIRTcar membership, which is an $80 cost. The membership comes with the same benefits as all other DIRTcar divisions, including aa $50,000 supplementary insurance policy. Teams have until July 19 to get their membership and be included in the points.

“When we first introduced the possibility of 4 Cylinder sanctioning it went over very well with the promoters,” said DIRTcar Northeast Director Dean Reynolds. “Just about every sanctioned track has a 4 cylinder division so let’s give the teams something to shoot for as well with a little added PR.

“Because 4 cylinder rules are diverse across the northeast we will simply go with home track rules,” Reynolds continued. “But our goal is to have a common, uniformed rules package down the road to see if we could increase numbers and improve safety.”

The Hoosier Racing Tires Weekly Championship Points have become an important part of DIRTcar sanctioned weekly shows in the northeast. The total weekly point fund is now $48,000 for 2021. The points are also showcased in the Hoosier Racing Tires Weekly Championship on DIRTcar.com.

Tracks participating in the program are Airborne Speedway, Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Bear Ridge Speedway, Brewerton Speedway, Can-Am Speedway, Freedom Motorsports Park, Genesee Speedway, Glen Ridge Motorsports Park, Mohawk International Raceway, and Ransomville Speedway.

The new program will be on hold in Canada as current COVID restrictions have opening dates delayed in Ontario and Quebec.

DIRTcar Series PR