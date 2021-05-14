Kreator TV to produce and deliverfull NASCAR Whelen Euro Series 2021 season

Kreator TV and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series made an agreement so Kreator TV will produce and deliver live full 2021. season starting with this weekend’s Valencia races on the Ricardo Tormo Circuit! Co-operation in which Kreator TV produced races from Automotodrom Grobnik in Croatia and the Valencia Super Speedweek from Circuit Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Spain started last year.



Kreator TV is a specialized motorsports TV network based in Croatia. Founded in 2011. for broadcasting Formula 1™ extended their scope to all motorsports in 2013. With building its own production capacities in 2020 Kreator TV produced ESET Cup series racing weekends from Hungaroring, Automotodrom Brno, Slovakia Ring, Automotodrom Grobnik and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series from Croatia and Spain. Kreator TV is present in all major IPTV & cable operators in Croatia and Bosnia & Herzegovina with the reach of 3 million people and from this April in Slovenia in Slovenian language reaching another 690.000 people.



“We always work to offer our fans the best possible racing show and we definitely provide one of the best at-track racing experiences in Europe. So we are very happy to reach this partnership with Kreator TV to develop and improve the NWES TV contents for our fans from all over the world who can't join us at the racetracks. With Davorin, we have the common goal to transmit the spark and excitement of EuroNASCAR thru every kind of device, thru our live streaming platforms and our TV broadcasting partners.” said Jerome Galpin, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series CEO & President.



“We are extremely happy to work with one of the most attractive racing series in the World. NASCAR Whelen Euro Series proved to be attractive and great racing and with our multilanguage broadcast we are planning additional European reach. It is great to work with partners like them and with our unique approach we will definitively raise the broadcast on another level.", said Davorin Štetner, Kreator TV’s CEO.

NWES PR