EuroNASCAR to use 2020 Qualifying rules and points allocation

Ahead of the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season opener at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, championship organiser Team FJ opted to maintain the 2020 points allocation and Qualifying rules. Bonus points for Qualifying and grid success handicaps will not be attributed. The decision came after an open meeting with team owners and team managers.



Therefore Qualifying will determine the starting grid of the first EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 races on Saturday. No bonus points will be awarded. There will be no success handicaps, so the fastest lap times of the Saturday races will determine the grid of the Sunday races – as in 2020. The points system and bonus points for the most positions gained will still be in effect as well as the tire allocation and the weekends format.



The 2021 NWES season will kick off on May 15-16 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and races will be streamed live on EuroNASCAR’s social media channels – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR